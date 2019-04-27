The Titans selected Hooker in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

The Iowa product is an insurance policy for the oft-injured Kenny Vacarro who should also add some help on special teams. Hooker (5-11 3/8, 210) ran a strong 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine and was productive at Iowa, racking up 11 pass breakups and four interceptions as a junior in 2018. He can also add some thump in the box as a run defender.

