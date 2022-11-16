Hooker (shoulder) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Hooker was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report after being sidelined with a shoulder injury for each of the Titans' past two games. However, the 24-year-old took appeared to take a step back as he logged back-to-back limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving him sidelined for the third week in a row. Hooker has recorded 23 tackles (20 solo), two passes defended, one interception and both a fumble forced and recovered over five games, and his absence should leave Andrew Adams to once again play a bigger role Week 11.