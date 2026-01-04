Hooker (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Hooker was held out of all three practices during Week 18 prep due to an ankle injury and will not be available for Sunday's regular-season finale. Jerrick Reed will join Kendell Brooks as the Titans' starting safeties in Hooker's absence. Hooker will end the 2025 regular season with 81 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and eight pass defenses across 16 regular-season games.