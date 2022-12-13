Adams logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 36-22 defeat versus the Titans.
Adams tied his season high in tackles despite finishing with two fewer stops than linebacker Monty Rice in Week 14. The 30-year-old safety stepped up into a near-every-down role starting Week 7, though he's started seeing his usage shift more toward special teams over the past three games. Nevertheless, Adams still played 56 of Tennessee's 72 defensive snaps behind top safeties Kevin Byard (72) and Amani Hooker (63). Adams has now logged a career-high 51 tackles over 10 games this season, and he should continue serving a prominent role against the Chargers in Week 15.