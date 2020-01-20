Titans' Anthony Firkser: Another postseason touchdown
Firkser hauled in one of two targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the team's AFC Championship Game loss.
Firkser wasn't a major part of the offensive gameplan, but managed his second touchdown of the postseason late in the fourth quarter. He'll now head into the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Titans will only have to offer him a minimum contract to retain his rights. If Firkser remains in Tennessee, he isn't likely to see a significant increase in his role as Jonnu Smith and Delanie Walker (ankle) -- if he chooses to return -- will stay ahead of him on the depth chart.
