Titans' Anthony Firkser: Another three catches
Firkser caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.
Firkser's night was highlighted by a 16-yard reception late in the game that gave the Titans a new set of downs and allowed them to run out the clock to end the contest. He has now recorded at least three receptions in four consecutive games, and has become at a consistent part of the Titans' passing attack. Jonnu Smith (knee) exited the game early, and if he misses any game action, Firkser appears likely to serve as the primary tight end.
