Firkser hauled in two off three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in the team's Wild-Card Round win over the Patriots.

Firkser was given limited opportunity to produce as the team attempted just 15 passes for the game. However, he managed to make one of the most impactful plays of the game, hauling in a 12-yard touchdown halfway through the first quarter. Firkser has worked behind both MyCole Pruitt and Jonnu Smith of late, though his frame does make him a good red zone target. He'll look to come up big again in the team's second-round matchup against Baltimore.