Titans' Anthony Firkser: Catchless in loss
Firkser was unable to haul in his only target of Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Saints.
Sunday's performance snapped a three-game streak in which the sophomore tight end caught at least one pass. He finished behind both Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt in offensive snaps. His 13 offensive snaps were his fewest since Week 6. All hands will be on deck Sunday against the Texans as the Titans need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Firkser was only able to catch one of his four targets against the Texans in Week 15 for a gain of seven yards.
