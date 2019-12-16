Titans' Anthony Firkser: Does little with four targets
Firkser hauled in just one of his four targets for seven yards in the team's Week 15 loss to the Texans.
Firkser saw four targets for the third time in his past four games, but was unable to repeat his usual efficiency. Instead, his lone reception came early in the second quarter, when he hauled in a short reception over the middle. With the steady emergence of A.J. Brown and the continued involvement of Jonnu Smith, Firkser isn't likely to be heavily involved in the team's final two contests of the regular season.
