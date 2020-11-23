Firkser recorded four receptions on five targets for 33 yards in Week 11 against Baltimore.

Firkser maintained his role as a receiving option, logging his highest reception total since Week 6 against Houston. Three of his targets came after Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury, though Smith was eventually able to re-enter the game. While Firkser has had a few weeks of strong production, he has caught more than three passes in only three of his 10 games this season.