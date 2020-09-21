Firkser tallied four receptions on four targets for 45 yards in the Titans' Week 2 win over the Jaguars.

Firkser finished third on the with four receptions in the absence of A.J. Brown (knee). Three of his receptions were chunk gains, as he recorded catches of 14, 10 and 16 yards. While Firkser splits playing time evenly with MyCole Pruitt in the backup tight end role, Firkser is more heavily utilized as a receiver of the pair. He could see an increase in targets in Week 3 against the Vikings if Brown remains sidelined.