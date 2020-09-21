Firkser tallied four receptions on four targets for 45 yards in the Titans' Week 2 win over the Jaguars.
Firkser finished third on the with four receptions in the absence of A.J. Brown (knee). Three of his receptions were chunk gains, as he recorded catches of 14, 10 and 16 yards. While Firkser splits playing time evenly with MyCole Pruitt in the backup tight end role, Firkser is more heavily utilized as a receiver of the pair. He could see an increase in targets in Week 3 against the Vikings if Brown remains sidelined.
More News
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Two short receptions•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Nabs one-year extension•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Proves to be reliable target•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Another postseason touchdown•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Catches key score in win•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Only one catch•