Firkser is expected to serve as Tennessee's top pass-catching tight end Sunday against the Browns with Jonnu Smith (knee) ruled out for the contest, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Smith has played in all 11 of the Titans' games to date, but he exited early in the team's Week 6 win over the Texans with an ankle injury. In that same contest, Firkser came on in relief of Smith and shined, turning his nine targets into eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Since then, Firkser seems to have fallen behind Geoff Swaim in the pecking order at tight end; Swaim has played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past three games, while Firkser hasn't topped 40 percent. Swaim's blocking prowess could allow him to lead the way in terms of snap share once again, but Firkser's role in the passing game gives him the higher fantasy upside of the two even if he's on the field less frequently.