Firkser recorded two receptions on two targets for seven yards in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Coming off the best game in his career, Firkser predictably lost targets due to the return of Jonnu Smith (ankle). In addition to Smith, the Titans also welcomed back Corey Davis (COVID-19), further burying Firkser as a priority for targets. So long as the team's pass-catching corps remain healthy, it will be difficult to trust Firkser to see consistent volume moving forward.