Firkser caught eight of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-36 overtime win over the Texans.

Firkser took over as the No. 1 tight end after Jonnu Smith exited with an ankle injury in the third quarter, but Firkser's touchdown actually came before that, on a seven-yard catch in the first quarter. Tennessee's high-powered offense is averaging 32.8 points per game, so Firkser would instantly enter the TE1 discussion against the Steelers in Week 7 and beyond if Smith has to miss any time.