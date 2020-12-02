Firkser did not haul in his only target during Sunday's 45-26 win against Indianapolis.

Tennessee only elected to go to the air 22 times against the AFC South rival Colts. Instead, pounding the rock 45 times to the tune of 5.1 yards per attempt with four rushing scores. Firkser posted multiple receptions in six of his seven preceding appearances entering Week 12, but Sunday's effort represented his second zero-catch effort of the 2020 campaign. He remains with one TD on the season as Tennessee readies for a Week 13 home game against Cleveland.