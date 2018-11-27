Firkser caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.

After rarely being targeted in the passing game throughout the early portions of the season, Firkser has combined for seven receptions and 96 yards across the last two games. He's hauled in all of his targets in that span, making it unlikely that he'll continue to be this productive. However, he appears to be the number two option at tight end for the team, and with Tennessee utilizing their backs and tight ends often in the passing attack, he should remain involved going forward.