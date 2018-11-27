Titans' Anthony Firkser: Hauls in four receptions
Firkser caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.
After rarely being targeted in the passing game throughout the early portions of the season, Firkser has combined for seven receptions and 96 yards across the last two games. He's hauled in all of his targets in that span, making it unlikely that he'll continue to be this productive. However, he appears to be the number two option at tight end for the team, and with Tennessee utilizing their backs and tight ends often in the passing attack, he should remain involved going forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...