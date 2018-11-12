Firkser caught his only target of the game for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Firkser was hauled down just shy of the end zone on his lone catch, but did set up a two-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry that put the Titans up 24-10. Since being promoted to the active roster on October 8, Firkser has hauled in three catches for 36 yards.