Titans' Anthony Firkser: Hauls in two passes
Firkser caught both of his targets for 15 total yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday.
Firkser caught both of his passes in the second quarter with Ryan Tannehill under center. He's gotten significant run this preseason with both Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith (knee) working their way back from serious injury. He's made the most of his chances, hauling in six passes for 76 yards across three games. The second-year tight end should have a strong chance to make the team and is coming off a 19-catch rookie campaign.
