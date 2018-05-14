Titans' Anthony Firkser: Joins Titans
Firkser signed with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Firkser was most recently waived by the Chiefs two weeks ago. The Titans will be the third NFL team the tight end has signed with in two years, but he looks to be a long shot to make the final roster.
