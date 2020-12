Firsker recorded one reception on two targets for 11 yards in Week 16 against the Packers.

Firkser's role was extremely limited, as he logged a season-low eight snaps. The reemergence of Jonnu Smith and increased role for Geoff Swaim have pushed Firkser down the depth chart. He is unlikely to make much impact in a Week 17 matchup against the Texans.