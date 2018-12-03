Firkser caught all three of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.

Firkser made a couple of key catches in Sunday's performance, though none was bigger than his 12-yard touchdown reception -- the first of his career. He also recorded a 25-yard reception that led to the Titans' game-winning score. Though he hasn't posted gaudy stats, Firkser has steadily seen his involvement in the passing game tick up, earning three or more targets in three consecutive games.

