Firkser recorded one reception on two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Colts.

Firkser seemingly continues to lose grip on a role in the Titans' offense. Geoff Swaim led the tight end corps with five targets and four receptions, though MyCole Pruitt also earned multiple targets and catches. Meanwhile, Firkser has been limited to only one reception in each of his last three games, and he's combined to record only 28 total yards in that span.