Firkser recorded two receptions on three targets for 36 yards in Week 8 against Cincinnati.

Firkser recorded the majority of his production in the fourth quarter as the team tried to come behind from a deficit. He made catches of 10 and 26 yards on back-to-back plays, helping Tennessee move down the field on a drive that ended with a touchdown. Firkser could be in line for more targets over the middle of the field if Adam Humphries (head) is unable to suit up in Week 9 against Chicago, though Jonnu Smith remains clearly atop the depth chart.