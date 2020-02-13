Titans' Anthony Firkser: Nabs one-year extension
Firkser agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with the Titans on Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Despite operating as Tennessee's No. 2 tight end behind Jonnu Smith last season, Firkser was a key reserve contributor for the Titans and has been rewarded with another offseason to develop with the team. He hauled in 14 of 24 targets for 204 yards and one score across 15 regular-season games in 2019, in addition to hauling in a key 22-yard touchdown during the AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City. He was set to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.
