Titans' Anthony Firkser: Not completely healthy
Firkser is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but working his way through it at minicamp, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Firkser has been wearing a yellow jersey during practice, which indicates he is still working his way back from an injury. He saw a relatively healthy amount of playing time last season due to injuries on the depth chart ahead of him, but he is no lock to make the final roster again this season. Thus, a healthy beginning to training camp will be a good start for the 24-year-old.
