Firkser caught one of three targets for five receiving yards during Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Colts.

The Harvard standout had logged five straight multi-reception outings entering Thursday Night Football, but with just one catch he shouldered his fourth game with under 10 receiving yards this season. Firkser enjoyed a breakout eight-catch, 113-yard, one-TD performance Week 6 against the Texans, but otherwise, he has no other scores and remains without another outing of more than 45 receiving yards.