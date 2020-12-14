Firkser recorded a reception on his lone target for five yards in Week 14 against the Jaguars.
After a one-game absence, Jonnu Smith returned to the field. Firkser's role decreased as a result, as he tallied only one target for the second time in his past three games. He won't have enough volume to be trustworthy in Week 15 against the Lions.
More News
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Sees seven targets•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Expanded role awaits•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Goes without catch against Colts•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Earns five targets•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: One catch against Colts•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Tallies three receptions•