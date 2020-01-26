Titans' Anthony Firkser: Proves to be reliable target
Firkser recorded 14 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown across 15 games for the Titans in 2019.
Firkser worked behind Jonnu Smith as the team's primary tight end, but he managed to top 200 yards for the second consecutive season. Though he didn't produce overly impressive statistics, he has now converted 33 of his 44 targets into receptions through two seasons as a pro. Firkser will enter the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Titans will only need to offer him a minimum contract to maintain his rights.
