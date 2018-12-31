Firkser hauled in his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Firkser turned in another disappointing effort to close the season, with his lone catch coming late in the fourth quarter. After emerging in the middle portion of the season -- he hauled in at least three catches from Weeks 11-14 -- he ended the season with only three catches across his last three games. He's likely to end up on the periphery again in 2019 with both Jonnu Smith (knee) and Delanie Walker (ankle) expected to retake their roles as the top receiving options at the position.