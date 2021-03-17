Firkser and the Titans have agreed to a one-year contract, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
The two sides have opted to avoid the restricted free agent process, instead locking Firkser in with the Titans for 2021. He can become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and he could be looking at a nice payday if Jonnu Smith's departure for New England leaves Firkser as the primary pass-catching TE in Tennessee. The Titans' other veteran tight ends are blocking specialists MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swaim, but the team still has plenty of time to add competition for Smith's vacated snaps and targets. Firkser has done well with limited receiving chances through three NFL seasons, catching 72 of 97 targets (74.2 percent) for 816 yards (11.3 YPR, 8.4 YPT) and three touchdowns in 43 games. There's some Year 4 breakout appeal now that Smith and Corey Davis (Jets) are out of the picture.