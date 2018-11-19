Titans' Anthony Firkser: Records 44 yards
Frikser caught all three of his targets to total 44 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.
Firkser was on the receiving end of the Titans' longest offensive play when he hauled in a 28-yard pass from Blaine Gabbert late in the fourth quarter. The game was already decided at that point, and it is worth noting that all three of Firkser's targets came with Gabbert under center rather than Marcus Mariota (elbow). Considering this performance was the height of Firkser's productivity, it's unlikely that he'll be counted in more meaningful game situations and with Mariota under center.
