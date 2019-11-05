Firkser failed to convert his lone target into a catch in the team's Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Firkser failed to follow up on his five-target performance in Week 8. He has now received one target or fewer in all but one contest this season, leaving him as an afterthought in the Titans' aerial attack. Given the possibility that Delanie Walker (ankle) returns for the team's Week 10 contest against the Chiefs, Firkser's role is likely to only decrease further.