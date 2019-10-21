Firkser hauled in his lone target for 27 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Firkser converted his only reception in the midst of an 85-yard touchdown drive, a key play that brought the team into scoring position. However, it was just his second reception of the season. Firkser has consistently been outsnapped by Jonnu Smith, Delanie Walker and MyCole Pruitt through seven games, meaning he isn't likely to see any kind of consistent role this season.