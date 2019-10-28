Firkser recorded three receptions on five targets for 43 yards in Week 8 against Tampa Bay.

After drawing no more than one target in any of his seven games this season, Firkser became a key piece of the Titans' passing attack in Week 8. His big play came early in the third quarter when he turned a short pass into a 23-yard gain. While it was a nice performance, the third-year tight end isn't likely to make a huge impact going forward based on the Titans' low passing volume.