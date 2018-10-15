Firkser hauled in both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.

Sunday was a memorable day for Firkser, as he made both his first regular-season appearance and reception. He was signed from the team's practice squad Oct. 8 after bouncing around with the Jets and Chiefs earlier in his career. Though the Titans' tight ends aren't particularly impressive, Firkser still figures to slot in behind both Jonnu Smith and Luke Stocker at the position moving forward.