Titans' Anthony Firkser: Scores first touchdown of 2019
Firkser caught three of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.
Firkser put the Titans on the board early in the second quarter with a diving catch in the back of the end zone, but the Harvard product's biggest play arguably came several hours later. With the Titans driving during the final minute of the game, the sophomore tight end went up for a 20-yard reception to help set up the game-winning touchdown. Firkser has gone hot and cold in four games with Ryan Tannehill under center and starter Delanie Walker (ankle) on the sidelines. If Walker isn't back after the bye, Firkser figures to remain TE2 against a stingy Jacksonville defense.
More News
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Records no stats•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Records three receptions•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Records second catch of campaign•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Hauls in two passes•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Hauls in 23-yard score•
-
Titans' Anthony Firkser: Not completely healthy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...