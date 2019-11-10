Firkser caught three of four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Chiefs.

Firkser put the Titans on the board early in the second quarter with a diving catch in the back of the end zone, but the Harvard product's biggest play arguably came several hours later. With the Titans driving during the final minute of the game, the sophomore tight end went up for a 20-yard reception to help set up the game-winning touchdown. Firkser has gone hot and cold in four games with Ryan Tannehill under center and starter Delanie Walker (ankle) on the sidelines. If Walker isn't back after the bye, Firkser figures to remain TE2 against a stingy Jacksonville defense.