Firkser recorded three receptions on five targets for 19 yards in the Titans' Week 5 win over the Bills.

Firkser drew the third-most targets on the team, benefitting from the absences of Corey Davis (COVID-19) and Adam Humphries (COVID-19). He didn't do much with the opportunity, however, as he recorded under four yards per target with his longest reception of the contest going for 12 yards. Firkser could maintain increased volume if Davis and Humphries remain out in a Week 6 matchup against Houston, though his work in the shorter areas of the passing game limit his potential.