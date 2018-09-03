Firkser secured his spot on the Titans' 53-man roster, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Firkser's preseason was highlighted by a five-catch, 68-yard performance during the Titans' third preseason tilt against the Steelers. Tennessee elected to keep four tight ends on the roster, so Firkser could be primarily limited to snaps on special teams during the early stages of the regular season.

