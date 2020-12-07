Firkser recorded five receptions on seven targets for 51 yards in Week 13 against the Browns.

Firkser was already in line for an increased role with Jonnu Smith (knee) sidelined, but game script only enhanced his opportunity further. He recorded only one reception in the first half, but hauled in four passes for 37 yards during a single garbage time possession late in the fourth quarter. Given that Firkser was held quiet for the majority of the game, it will be difficult to trust his ability to command targets even if Smith misses additional game action. Adding to that concern is a tough Week 14 matchup against the Ravens.