Firkser converted his lone target into a catch for a gain of 39 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Firkser logged his lowest snap count since Week 6, seeing the field for just 12 offensive plays. He did manage to make the most of his lone target, setting the Titans' up for a field-goal attempt just prior to halftime. Though Firkser has had flashes of productivity, his downturn in playing time doesn't indicate he'll end the season on a positive note.