Firkser hauled in three of his four targets for 22 yards in the team's week 13 win over the Colts.

Firkser hauled in two short passes in addition to recording a 13-yard reception late in the second quarter. He outplayed presumed starter Jonnu Smith in terms of targets, receptions and yards, though Smith was on the field for nearly triple the amount of snaps. Like most of the Titans' receivers, targets are spread too thin to feel confident in any consistent production from Firkser, despite the absence of Delanie Walker (ankle) for the remainder of the season.