Firkser recorded two receptions for five yards in the team's Week 1 win over Denver.

Firkser was the primary receiving tight end after Jonnu Smith, as he logged 32 offensive snaps. However, he was only targeted twice, with his longest reception of the contest going for six yards. Firkser lost out on a chance to find the end zone when Ryan Tannehill instead connected with MyCole Pruitt for a one-yard score in the second quarter.