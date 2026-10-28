Hill logged 12 tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during the Titans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Hill punched the ball out of the hands of Harold Fannin's hands midway through the second quarter, but the Titans squandered the good field position by giving the ball back to the Browns on the next play on a Cam Ward interception. It was the first takeaway that Hill caused this season, and the rookie second-rounder has played every single defensive snap through seven contests. He's up to 68 total tackles, which is tied with Ernest Jones and Nakobe Dean for third-most in the NFL behind Alex Singleton (87) and Fred Warner (71).