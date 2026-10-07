Hill tallied eight tackles (three solo) during the Titans' 24-18 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hill once again played every single defensive snap, and he co-led the Titans in tackles Sunday with Cody Barton. Hill, a rookie second-rounder out of Texas, is up to 42 total tackles through four regular-season games, which is third-most in the NFL behind Alex Singleton (47) and fellow rookie Jacob Rodriguez (46). The Titans will head back home for Week 5 to face off the Texans, who are also winless to open the 2026 season.