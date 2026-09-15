Hill recorded 16 tackles (two solo) and two pass defenses during the Titans' 23-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Week 1 wasn't the start to the regular season that Titans fans and head coach Robert Saleh were hoping for, but Hill -- a second-round selection of Tennessee in the 2026 NFL Draft -- was one of the few bright spots in Sunday's loss. He was one of three Titans players that played all 67 defensive snaps, and his 16 total tackles were tied for seventh-most in franchise history. Hill entered the regular season as a depth option at linebacker, but his play in Week 1 could earn him a permanent spot with the Titans' first-team defense from here on out, especially for as long as Cedric Gray (concussion) is sidelined.