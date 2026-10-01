Hill posted eight tackles (four solo) during the Titans' 12-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Hill has played every single defensive snap through three regular-season games, and he finished Sunday's game as the Titans' second-leading tackler behind Jeffery Simmons (10). Hill has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a disappointing start to the season for the Titans, with the rookie second-rounder leading the NFL in combined tackles. He figures to stay busy in a Week 4 road game against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens.