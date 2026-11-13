Hill (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hill may have injured his neck during the Titans' Week 8 overtime loss to the Bengals. The Week 9 bye provided the rookie second-rounder extra time to rest, but he was not cleared to practice during Week 10 prep and will miss his first game of the regular season. Cody Barton (concussion) has also been ruled out, so Mohamoud Diabate and Dorian Mausi both figure to start alongside Cedric Gray at linebacker for Sunday's AFC South tilt. Hill's next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 22.