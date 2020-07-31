Titans' Anthony McKinney: Opts out of 2020 season By RotoWire Staff Jul 30, 2020 at 9:20 pm ET1 min read McKinney has decided to opt out of the 2020 campaign, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.Prior to announcing his decision to opt out, McKinney was poised to compete for a depth tackle role with the Titans. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.