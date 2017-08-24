Play

Woods suffered a hip injury during practice Wednesday and was withheld from the remainder of the session for precautionary reasons, Terry McCormick of Titans Insider reports.

Woods' injury appears to be on the mild side, so it shouldn't wind up costing him too much time unless further damage is revealed. The second-year pro is reportedly having a good camp, so he could factor into the defensive line rotation more frequently in 2017 if healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories