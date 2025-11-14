Key (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Key missed the Titans' last four games due to a quadriceps injury he sustained against the Cardinals in Week 5. The Week 10 bye gave him additional time to progress in his recovery, and he was a limited participant in all three practices during Week 11 prep. If Key is cleared to play in Sunday's AFC South tilt, then that would mean less defensive snaps at outside linebacker would be available for Truman Jones and Jaylen Harrell.